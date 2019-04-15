|
Jean Elizabeth Hays, 90, of Mercersburg, PA, and formally of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Doey's House.
Born Monday, June 11, 1928 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. Hull and the late Leila M. (Tresler) Hull.
She volunteered at Avalon Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed decorating, crafting, and hosting her family and friends for dinner. One of her greatest joys was being with her 3 little Weller boys. Jean enjoyed her Sunday's at Pen Mar Park listening to music and talking with friends. She was a night owl and spent many nights talking on the phone with her sisters. She loved playing jokes and making others laugh.
She is survived by her children, Bernice Brown and Patrick, Robert Welch, Barbara Norris, and James Welch and wife, Lana; step daughter, Debra Cauffman and husband, David; sister, Marlene Nicholson; grandchildren, Shana Weller and husband, Allen, Ashley Donais and husband, Dale, Shiloh Welch, Gabriel Welch, Jeremiah Welch, Sarah Welch, Todd McPherson, Terry McPherson, Tylene McPherson, James Welch and wife, Alice and Joseph Welch and wife, Cristina; great-grandsons, Gavin, Logan and Jaxson Weller, Colton, Tucker and Jaxton Welch and Connor Welch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eugene Hays; sister, Betty Pryor, and brothers, Edward Hull, Everitt Hull and Harold Hull.
Services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with the Chaplain Duane Musgrove officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Interment will be at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD, 21742.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 15, 2019