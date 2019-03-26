|
Jean W. (Waite) Reichard, age 79, passed from this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at home after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Jean was born in Centre County, PA on April 20, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Montgomery Waite and Caroline Mae (Gordon) Waite of Bellefonte, PA.
Jean was the wife of late Gerald W. Reichard who preceded her in death October 2016. They were married in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1959.
Jean graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1957. She attended Reading School of Nursing before marrying Gerald in 1959. Her career was spent in the secretarial and office administration arena both professionally and at home working alongside Gerald and his community leadership involvement. Jean worked for Lana Lobell and Wentz Oil in Hanover, Pennsylvania from 1959 – 1961. After moving to Altenwald in 1961, she worked for Wingred and Long Law Firm in Chambersburg before starting her family. Following the birth of her fourth child, she returned to work at the Chambersburg Hospital working as a receptionist in the admissions office, moving then to accounts receivable, and later finishing her career in the education department. She retired in 1996 to help care for her infant grandson.
Jean was a member of the Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. She served on the Deacon Board; co-chaired the Hospitality Committee; member of the Seniors Committee; was a member of the Bell Choir; participated in small group; and volunteered with assembling newsletters for the church office and the Clothes Closet ministry. Jean also was involved as a volunteer at the Biblical Education Center in Shady Grove. She served a term as the Biblical Education Board President.
Jean, who was an avid reader, also enjoyed bowling and played for the Coffee Break League at Sunshine Lanes. Just weeks before her passing, Jean was determined to visit the bowling alley one last time to say goodbye to her many friends. While there she donated her bowling balls, bag, and shoes to Sunshine Lanes. This was a small example of her huge heart and love and encouragement she had for others. In addition to bowling, Jean also enjoyed playing cards and having lunch out with her friends. Jean also visited monthly with friends from the Retired Hospital Employees group. Another activity Jean enjoyed was serving on the election board for both Quincy and Washington Townships.
Jean is survived by her four children. Gerald J. and his wife Teresa (Smith) Reichard of Waynesboro; Chrystal J. and her spouse Ann Barker of Punta Gorda, Florida; Molly G. and her husband Ross Campbell of Buckhannon, West Virginia; and Martin D. and his wife Kimberly (Weaver) Reichard of Mt Wolf, Pennsylvania.
"Nanny" was very proud of her seven grandchildren: Chad and Brett Reichard; Alex and Madison Reichard; and Eli, Alayna, and Carys Campbell.
Jean is also survived by one brother George Waite and his wife Sue from Marietta, Georgia; and three sisters-in-law, Florence Waite from Fleming, Pennsylvania; Rose Marie Waite from Fort Meyers, Florida; and Donna Mae Reichard Myers from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Jean is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers Joseph, Gerald, Philip (and his wife Mary), Lewis (and his wife Faith), and Ralph Waite, and brother-in-law Hoye "Jim" Myers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church Chapel, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Bill Shank will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the chapel of the church.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Grindstone Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
A very special thank you to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice and nurse Cathy Kenzler for their love and support during the past month.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Biblical Education Center, PO Box 77, Shady Grove, PA 17256.
Arrangements are in the care of the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc., Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 26, 2019