Jean Y. (Yingling) Clevenger
Waynesboro - Mrs. Jean Y. (Yingling) Clevenger, 95, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Luther Ridge Retirement Community, Chambersburg, Pa.
Born August 25, 1925 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Miller) Yingling.
Mrs. Clevenger was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1943 where she was voted class secretary.
She and her husband, the late Robert M. Clevenger, were married July 13, 1947. Mr. Clevenger passed away August 27, 2013.
Mrs. Clevenger was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, traveling and doing crossword puzzles.
She was a member of Waynesboro Country Club where she was an avid golfer.
Mrs. Clevenger is survived by four nieces, Kim Monn of Temple, TX, Jenny Webster and Mickki Long, both of Greencastle, PA and Patti German of New Oxford, PA; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert L. Clevenger; and two sisters, Lois Ann Nugent and Helen Omwake.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor David Deatrich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
