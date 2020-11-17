1/1
Jeanette Mae Naylor
Waynesboro - Mrs. Jeanette Mae Naylor, 78, of 2 East 8th Street, Waynesboro PA passed away Saturday night, November 14th, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was in failing health since September, and critically ill for the last week before her death.
Born May 1st, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Leon Fleagle and Gladys (Ray) Gilreath. She attended Waynesboro High School and later achieved her GED. In the year 1955, when Jeanette was 13, she met the love of her life Ronald D. Naylor. On October 25th, 1958 they were married .
In her early life, she worked at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill and was a short order cook for various local businesses. She later owned and operated Bookland in Waynesboro with her husband for several years. Following the closure of the book store, she became a real estate agent with Long and Foster and later Mountain Valley Real Estate. She retired in 2007.
Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. The joy of her life was watching her entire family grow and spending time with each and every one of them. She loved being able to spend time with her great grandbabies Levi and Wyatt. Jeanette absolutely loved Christmas time and enjoyed bringing happiness to those around her by giving gifts. When she was able , she enjoyed attending Experience Life Church in Waynesboro, PA. She enjoyed listening to the beautiful singers and inspiring music there.
Jeanette built many lasting friendships in her lifetime. She cherished memories such as playing bingo with her best friend Donna and getting pizza with her best friends Pat and Mary. In her spare time she enjoyed painting, reading, and writing romance novels. She even submitted one of her novels for publishing. Jeanette always wanted to look her best and loved to shop. In addition, she enjoyed cooking for her family and going to Charleston with her husband. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Jeanette's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband of 65 years Mr. Ronald D. Naylor; three daughters Sue Miller, Debbie Moats, and Tammy Comerci; six grandchildren Aimee Kiser, Alison McGahen, Alexa Moats, Nicola Comerci, Angelina DeSeta, and Luciano Comerci; two great grandchildren Levi Kiser and Wyatt Kiser; three sisters Teresa Morningstar of Waynesboro, PA and Sherry Egolf and Carol Hornbaker, both of Mercersburg, PA; two nephews, Daniel Fleagle of Waynesboro and Dion Fleagle of Martinsburg, WV; one great-nephew, Logan Fleagle; one great-niece, Brittany Vannoy-Smith; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Delbert L. "Deb" Fleagle.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., with Dottie Miller officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: LCBC Church, 13450 Midvale Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
