|
|
Jeffery Franklin Carty, 55, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born November 11, 1963 in Waynesboro, he is the son of Shirley Willhide Carty and the late Donald Carty.
Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School. He earned his associate's degree in Business and Accounting from Penn State University in 1983, leaving the Nittany Lions as part of his identity ever since. He was employed for 35 years at the Waynesboro and Chambersburg Hospitals, most recently as Vice President of Finance,as well as serving on the board of Medic #2 for Waynesboro.
Jeff has been a drummer for most of his life, performing in rock bands, the high school band, and majorette and drum corps as a teen and young adult. He continued to share his love of music and drums, as the director of the Cavaliers Majorette and Drum Corps for 15 years and as instructor for local indoor percussion ensembles, most recently at his alma mater, Waynesboro High School. He not only was a leader, teacher, music arranger, logo designer, but a true mentor for his young musician friends.
Jeff also enjoyed taking care of his home and flower beds, sharing them often while entertaining the family and friends he loved so dearly. However, his biggest pride and joy in life were his wife of 31 years, Laurie E. Truett Carty, whom he married on June 6, 1987 and his two children, Ryan Matthew Carty and Jenna Nicole Carty. Many days were spent going to their activities, both at home and away, taking photos, and cheering them on. Jeff will most fondly be remembered for his calm and gentle leadership, as well as his quick wit and sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, wife and children, Jeff is survived by; a sister, Vicki Edwards and husband James of Longmont, CO; niece, Heather Forberger and husband Brian; two nephews, Nathaniel and Alec Truett; one great niece and two great nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg 17202. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waynesboro Indoor Percussion Ensemble c/o Waynesboro Area School Band Auxiliary, 550 East Second St. Waynesboro PA 17268. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 20, 2019