|
|
Mrs. Jennet A. (Monn) Welsh, 98, of Monn Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed way Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Quincy Village Nursing Home.
Born December 4, 1921 in Quincy Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Stull) Monn.
She and her husband, the late Leroy Welsh, were married in April 1937. Mr. Welsh died on March 31, 1976.
Mrs. Welsh was employed by Waynesboro Shoe Factory and as a nurse's aide at South Mountain Restoration Center. She retired in 1976.
She was a member of the Fayetteville Church of God.
Mrs. Welsh enjoyed watching birds and squirrels and reading the Bible
She is survived by eight children; Frances Woods of Fayetteville, Arlene Finfrock of Chambersburg, Wrennis Welsh of Waynesboro, Rose Barkdoll of Waynesboro, Dennis Welsh of St. Thomas, PA, David Welsh of Waynesboro, Mark Welsh of Fayetteville and Richard Welsh of Chambersburg; one brother, Fred Monn of Waynesboro; two sisters; Betty Freeman of Waynesboro and Louise Kauffman of Hanover; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Eugene Welsh; and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Stacey Geesaman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 4, 2020