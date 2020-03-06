|
|
Mr. Jesse C. Patterson, 87, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA and of Miller Drive, Fayetteville, PA, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Emergency Room of Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 4, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Amos and Ida May (Smily) Patterson.
Mr. Patterson served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until retiring as Petty Officer August 1, 1962. For his service, he was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Service Defense Medal, and Navy Occupation Service Medal. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he was also a guest of President and Mrs. Eisenhower at the White House May 21, 1956.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Connie B. (Bonebrake) Patterson, were married July 21, 1973 in Waynesboro. Mrs. Patterson passed away March 8, 2006.
Mr. Patterson was employed at Brown's Orchards, Landis Tool Company of Waynesboro, Martin's Foods in Hagerstown, MD, Freeman Shoe Factory in Waynesboro, Grove Manufacturing in Shady Grove, PA and at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg. He was last employed at Wilson College, Chambersburg.
He was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church, life member of A.T.H.L Fire Co., Waynesboro; Franklin and Fulton County Fireman's Association, Cumberland Valley Fireman's Association, William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15.
In 1966 he was recognized as Waynesboro Jaycee of the Year
Mr. Patterson is survived by one sister, Margaret "Peg" Wolff of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by four sisters Pauline J. Patterson, Mary J. Cline, Beulah C. Naugle and Josephine M. Hoover; and two brothers, Charles A. Patterson and Jack W. Patterson.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA with the Rev. Dr. Karl Herman officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 6, 2020