Joan B. Fischetti
Joan B. Fischetti passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Chambersburg, Pa. Her beloved daughters, Dawn F. Keller of Waynesboro, Pa. and Gay F. Hollowell of Naples, Florida were with her in her last days.
Joan was born on January 19, 1931 in Scranton, PA and lived her early life in the Green Ridge neighborhood before moving to Clarks Summit, PA. She graduated from Scranton Tech High School and worked in retail at Rice's in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Elwin Ehmling, and her brother Lee.
On November 4, 1953 she married the love of her life, Patrick R. Fischetti, and as Joan said "the adventure of married life" began. They began their life together at Camp Lejeune in the Marine Corps and their journey afterward took them to Honolulu, Hawaii, Clarks Summit, PA, Washington D.C., Waynesboro, PA and Naples, Florida.
During their years in Washington, D.C., Joan returned to the work force and worked for National Public Radio in their human resource department. While there, she created a module entitled "Women at Work" along with two interviews that told of how women returned to the work force after a number of years at home. She remained in the Human Resources industry after NPR with Dynamic Temporaries and the Norrell Corporation in Washington, DC. until her retirement.
Joan had a lifelong love of art. She was an accomplished painter and studied at the Corcoran School in Washington and at the Art School in New York City.
Joan and Pat enjoyed living in Naples, Florida where she was very active in the art community and was honored by the Naples Art Association for her volunteerism and commitment to the Naples art community.
Joan was devoted to her daughters and her grandchildren, who loved spending time with their Nonny. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn F. Keller, spouse David and Gay F. Hollowell, spouse Charles, her grandchildren Jonathon Hollowell, Katie Keller White, Jason Hollowell, Jackson Hollowell and their spouses, each of whom Nonny welcomed and embraced. She loved getting to know her great grandson, Grant Hollowell.
Joan will be remembered for her loving nature, her ready laugh and her love of parties. She made people feel comfortable and welcome and was generous with praise and compliments. She will be deeply missed. The family is grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Brookview at Menno Haven who were compassionate physically and spiritually to Joan.
Joan will be interred beside her beloved, Pat, at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, PA. The service will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Menno Haven Employee Appreciation Fund (MHEAF) and sent to the Chambers Pointe Branch of F&M Bank, 1425 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
