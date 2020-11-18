Mr. John E. CarsonChambersburg - Mr. John E. Carson, 81, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Fayetteville and Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.Born April 20, 1939 in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Lulu A. (Herring) Carson.Mr. Carson was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1957 where he played baseball winning the Franklin County League Championship in 1956. He also played for the American Legion, winning the league championship 3 years in a row, 1955, 1956 and 1957. He later went on to attend Shippensburg University.He and his wife, the late Mr. Virginia L. "Lee" (Stover) Carson, were married June 28, 1958 in Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. Mrs. Carson passed away June 7, 2004.Mr. Carson was employed as a service engineer, beginning his working career at Jamison Door and then Frick Company. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he worked at Mack Truck Manufacturing for over 30 years.He was a member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #7 for 15 years where he received numerous awards and was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments.Mr. Carson is survived by two children, Bradley E. Carson of Shippensburg, PA and Michele D. Thompson of Hagerstown, MD; two granddaughters, Chelsea Webber and Katelyn Carson; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Carrie Benchoff of Blue Ridge Summit, PA.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles C. Carson.Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor John Weber officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Employee Appreciation Fund at Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg PA 17201.Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.Online condolences may be expressed at