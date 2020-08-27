John Edward Bowman
Leitersburg, MD - John Edward Bowman, 71, of Leitersburg, MD, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Waynesboro Hospital.
Born December 11, 1948 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John Henry Bowman and Dorothy Ann (Pryor) Bowman.
He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 1966. He was a member of the Mustang Club of Maryland.
John was an avid golfer, loved to bird watch and photograph birds and had a passion for photography.
He retired from Landis Tool Company of Waynesboro, PA, after 42 years of service.
John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Noma Ruth (McKelvey) Bowman whom he married August 25, 1967, one son, Michael Bowman and wife Emma, one granddaughter, Rachael Bowman, one aunt, Shirley Kauffman and husband Gerald, canine companion, Honey, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00am at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, with Pastor Dave Besecker officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
.