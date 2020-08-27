1/1
John Edward Bowman
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Bowman
Leitersburg, MD - John Edward Bowman, 71, of Leitersburg, MD, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Waynesboro Hospital.
Born December 11, 1948 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John Henry Bowman and Dorothy Ann (Pryor) Bowman.
He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 1966. He was a member of the Mustang Club of Maryland.
John was an avid golfer, loved to bird watch and photograph birds and had a passion for photography.
He retired from Landis Tool Company of Waynesboro, PA, after 42 years of service.
John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Noma Ruth (McKelvey) Bowman whom he married August 25, 1967, one son, Michael Bowman and wife Emma, one granddaughter, Rachael Bowman, one aunt, Shirley Kauffman and husband Gerald, canine companion, Honey, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00am at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, with Pastor Dave Besecker officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.L. Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved