Mr. John Franklin Beard, 100, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully July 24, 2019 at his home.
Born December 3, 1918 in Ardmore, PA, he was the fourth of five children and last surviving child born to the late Marshall M. and Lily Bell (Vowels) Beard.
John graduated in 1937 from the Hershey Industrial School, now Milton Hershey School, and was one of the oldest living graduates. He was a proud and active alumnus.
He worked at Landis Tool Company until 1943, when he was drafted to serve in the military during WWII.
On March 17, 1943 while on leave from boot camp, he married his longtime girlfriend, LaRue McCleaf, at the Hagerstown Lutheran Church. They were married over 69 years when LaRue passed away January 7, 2013.
In the military, John served in the Navy as an electrician specialist. He served two years on the LST 38, a flat bottom boat troop carrier that moved from ship to shore. He was discharged November of 1945, as a first-class electrician.
After returning home, John started back at Landis Co. for a short time until going to work for Letterkenny Army Depot in the ammunition division. This job gave him the opportunity to travel around the world giving lectures while working in the missile division. After retiring in the late 70's, he pursued a variety of hobbies related to his love of electronics and woodworking.
As a vibrant 100-year-old, he was still spending his days making radio-controlled model ships, reading novels, and taking on new home projects. Over the years, John enjoyed traveling to see friends and family. Each month, he met up with fellow military veterans, some of whom also served on the LST 38. He was adored and admired by his grandchildren, who will remember him for his kindness, humor, and compassion.
He was a member of the Masonic Acacia Lodge #586, Waynesboro and a member of the Harrisburg Consistory Scottish Rite.
John is survived by his daughter, Ellen (Beard) Doub and her husband, John of Waynesboro; two grandchildren: Andrew Doub and his wife, Laurel (Helman), and Allison Doub Hepworth and her husband, Josh and a sister-in-law, Margaret Beard of Eldorado Hills, CA.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Ann and Lou, and his two brothers, Marshall and George.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
