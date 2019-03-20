Home

Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
Mr. John N. Sullivan Jr.


Mr. John N. Sullivan Jr. Obituary
Mr. John N. Sullivan, Jr., 82, of Clay Hill Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in Quincy Village, Waynesboro.

Born November 24, 1936 in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late John N. Sullivan, Sr. and Mary (Mello) Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan was a graduate of Durfee High School, Fall River.

He served in the United States Army from August 1, 1958 until his honorable discharge, August 1, 1962.

After his discharge from the Army, Mr. Sullivan was employed by the U.S. Naval Station, Newport, RI from 1962 until 1968. He then was employed at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland as a cryptologic staff officer for the Department of Defense from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.

He and his wife of 42 years, Mrs. Gloria (Griffith) Sullivan, were married September 9, 1977 in Annapolis, MD.

Mr. Sullivan enjoyed sailing, motorcycles, photography, and spending time in Florida, especially St. Petersburg.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Eric A. Sullivan of Waynesboro and his three beloved cats, Gina, Balboa, and Angela.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
