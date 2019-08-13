|
Mr. John W. Sharpe, 73, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born July 28, 1946 in Fort Benning, GA, he was the son of the late Luther R. Sharpe, Sr. and Mary L. Stankard.
Mr. Sharpe was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1966.
He served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
He and his wife of over 55 years, Mrs. Mary Jane (Fox) Sharpe, were married June 19, 1964 in Sabillasville, MD.
In his early years, Mr. Sharpe was employed by Mack Truck, Hagerstown, MD. He was later employed by Fort Ritchie and Fort Detrick.
Mr. Sharpe enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three siblings; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 16, 2019 in Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 13, 2019