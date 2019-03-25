Home

J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
Jonathan Robert McClain, 36, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center of Hagerstown, MD.
Born Wednesday, May 12, 1982 in Hagerstown, he was the son of David Lewis McClain and Julie Anna (Moran) McClain of Cascade, MD.
He was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 2000.
He was employed by the City of Frederick, MD.
He was a member of Cascade American Legion post 239.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by aunts, Phyllis Franke, Angela Finneyfrock and husband Kenneth, Deborah Hobbs and husband James, Patsy Burns, Charlene Straugh and Doris McClain and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clarence Willard McClain, Sr. and Evelyn Grace McClain, maternal grandparents, Ralph Moran and Virginia Shockey and uncles, Clarence Willard McClain, Jr. and Dana Burns.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Nancy Lewis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-7pm, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jonathan McClain to the John R. Marsh Cancer Center at 11110 Medical Campus Rd. Ste 129, Hagerstown, MD, 21742.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
