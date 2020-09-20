Joseph D. Addlesberger
Greencastle - Mr. Joseph D. Addlesberger, 80, of Hades Church Road, Greencastle, PA, passed away, Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 17, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Merle D. and Lillian (Ressler) Addlesberger.
Mr. Addlesberger served with the PA National Guard and later the Air Force National Guard from 1959 until 1965.
He and his wife of over 60 years, Doris J. (Kell) Addlesberger, were married on June 26, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA.
Mr. Addlesberger was a self-employed painter until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the Community Pentecostal Church, St. Thomas, PA. He was also a life member of both Buckmasters and the North American Hunting Club.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping, singing gospel music, and spending time with his family. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Deb Freeman and her husband, Denny of Greencastle, Kathy Sweeney and her husband, Mark of Mount Holly Springs, PA, and Tammy Freeman and her husband, Matt of Huntingdon, PA; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Victoria Eshelman of Chambersburg, Carl "Sonny" Addlesberger of Greencastle, and Anne Skaggs of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Merle Addlesberger, Leonard Addlesberger, and William Addlesberger; and four sisters, Rosalie Wharton, Betty Negley, Mary Myers, and Gladys Fahnestock.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA with Pastor Christy Stouffer and Pastor Richard Heinbaugh officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses: Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
