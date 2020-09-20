1/1
Joseph D. Addlesberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Addlesberger
Greencastle - Mr. Joseph D. Addlesberger, 80, of Hades Church Road, Greencastle, PA, passed away, Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 17, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Merle D. and Lillian (Ressler) Addlesberger.
Mr. Addlesberger served with the PA National Guard and later the Air Force National Guard from 1959 until 1965.
He and his wife of over 60 years, Doris J. (Kell) Addlesberger, were married on June 26, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA.
Mr. Addlesberger was a self-employed painter until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the Community Pentecostal Church, St. Thomas, PA. He was also a life member of both Buckmasters and the North American Hunting Club.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, camping, singing gospel music, and spending time with his family. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Deb Freeman and her husband, Denny of Greencastle, Kathy Sweeney and her husband, Mark of Mount Holly Springs, PA, and Tammy Freeman and her husband, Matt of Huntingdon, PA; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Victoria Eshelman of Chambersburg, Carl "Sonny" Addlesberger of Greencastle, and Anne Skaggs of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Merle Addlesberger, Leonard Addlesberger, and William Addlesberger; and four sisters, Rosalie Wharton, Betty Negley, Mary Myers, and Gladys Fahnestock.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA with Pastor Christy Stouffer and Pastor Richard Heinbaugh officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses: Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved