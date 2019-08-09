|
Joseph Franklin Weagley of Chambersburg, Pa., age 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep August 7, 2019, after a long fight with dementia.
He was born May 17, 1927, to Mary (Monn) Weagley and Samuel Weagley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Vivian (Barnes) Weagley, and his step-daughter, Sandra Joy Maginnis.
He is survived by his three children, Warren, Angie, and Darrell Weagley, and their families. He is also survived by his two step-sons Roger and Kim Barnes and their families, as well as his step son-in-law, Robert Maginnis and his sons, Adam and Michael.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors. He fished the local streams of the Waynesboro area for trout, bass and other game fish. He also loved to hunt small game and deer. He was fond of hunting mushrooms with his wife, Vivian, and whoever else wished to tag along.
Joe went to work at age 15 for J. Keller Helfrik's Garage, located just outside of Waynesboro. He remained there for almost 20 years except for a hitch in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, serving in post-war Europe. When Joe returned to the U.S., he again went to work at Helfrik's Garage until 1962. Joe then worked for Frick Company in Waynesboro for one year. He then went to work at Mack Trucks, where he was employed for 25 years before his retirement in 1989.
A six-year resident at Providence Place in Chambersburg, Pa., Joe appeared to acquiesce to his surroundings and, for the most part, seemed to be glad to be taken care of.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave, Smithsburg, Md. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 5 Public Square, Hagerstown, Md., 21740.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 9, 2019