Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Weagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Franklin Weagley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Franklin Weagley Obituary
Joseph Franklin Weagley of Chambersburg, Pa., age 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep August 7, 2019, after a long fight with dementia.

He was born May 17, 1927, to Mary (Monn) Weagley and Samuel Weagley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Vivian (Barnes) Weagley, and his step-daughter, Sandra Joy Maginnis.

He is survived by his three children, Warren, Angie, and Darrell Weagley, and their families. He is also survived by his two step-sons Roger and Kim Barnes and their families, as well as his step son-in-law, Robert Maginnis and his sons, Adam and Michael.

Joe enjoyed the outdoors. He fished the local streams of the Waynesboro area for trout, bass and other game fish. He also loved to hunt small game and deer. He was fond of hunting mushrooms with his wife, Vivian, and whoever else wished to tag along.

Joe went to work at age 15 for J. Keller Helfrik's Garage, located just outside of Waynesboro. He remained there for almost 20 years except for a hitch in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, serving in post-war Europe. When Joe returned to the U.S., he again went to work at Helfrik's Garage until 1962. Joe then worked for Frick Company in Waynesboro for one year. He then went to work at Mack Trucks, where he was employed for 25 years before his retirement in 1989.

A six-year resident at Providence Place in Chambersburg, Pa., Joe appeared to acquiesce to his surroundings and, for the most part, seemed to be glad to be taken care of.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave, Smithsburg, Md. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 5 Public Square, Hagerstown, Md., 21740.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now