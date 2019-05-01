|
|
Mr. Joseph M. Maier, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Emergency Room of Waynesboro Hospital.
Born May 11, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Hrynyshyn) Maier.
Mr. Maier served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was employed as a certified electrician for Warren Electric and later as a security guard for Landis Machine Company and Landis Tool Company.
Mr. Maier was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 where he served as Past Commander and William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695, both of Waynesboro.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Carolyn A. (Ramsey) Maier, whom he married December 14, 1964; one daughter, Lisa Kerhin and her husband, Mark; and two granddaughters, Jennifer and Valerie.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 1, 2019