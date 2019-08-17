|
|
Joyce Ann Spenla, 88, has joined Our Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She was born August 29, 1930 in Rockwell City, Iowa the daughter of the late
Harley and Margaret Olson Horstman. She was married to Leo James Spenla for
53 years, serving as a Marine wife with four children for 20 years.
Joyce worked throughout the years as a phone operator, bookkeeper and retired
from Herff Jones Yearbooks in Gettysburg after 19 years of service. She enjoyed
service to her family, helping as a Girl Scout Leader, reading, gardening and
sewing. She was also very active in her church.
Mrs. Spenla is survived by a daughter, Cynde Overholtzer of Fairfield, PA, a son,
Mike Spenla and his wife Patty of Jacksonville, TX, a daughter-in-law, Sheila
Spenla of Springfield, MO, a sister-in-law, Eva Horstman of Des Moines, Iowa, 9
grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Spenla, two sons; Mark Spenla, Steven
Jon Spenla, a brother, Bill Horstman and a sister, Lois Jean Ullman.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM from
Wesley Chapel, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kim Phillips officiating. Interment will be
in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lohrville, Iowa. In place of flowers memorials can be
made to the work of Jesus at Wesley Chapel, 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield,
PA 17320. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhom.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 17, 2019