Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley Chapel
Fairfield, PA
JOYCE A. SPENLA


1930 - 2019
JOYCE A. SPENLA Obituary
Joyce Ann Spenla, 88, has joined Our Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

She was born August 29, 1930 in Rockwell City, Iowa the daughter of the late

Harley and Margaret Olson Horstman. She was married to Leo James Spenla for

53 years, serving as a Marine wife with four children for 20 years.

Joyce worked throughout the years as a phone operator, bookkeeper and retired

from Herff Jones Yearbooks in Gettysburg after 19 years of service. She enjoyed

service to her family, helping as a Girl Scout Leader, reading, gardening and

sewing. She was also very active in her church.

Mrs. Spenla is survived by a daughter, Cynde Overholtzer of Fairfield, PA, a son,

Mike Spenla and his wife Patty of Jacksonville, TX, a daughter-in-law, Sheila

Spenla of Springfield, MO, a sister-in-law, Eva Horstman of Des Moines, Iowa, 9

grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Spenla, two sons; Mark Spenla, Steven

Jon Spenla, a brother, Bill Horstman and a sister, Lois Jean Ullman.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM from

Wesley Chapel, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kim Phillips officiating. Interment will be

in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lohrville, Iowa. In place of flowers memorials can be

made to the work of Jesus at Wesley Chapel, 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield,

PA 17320. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhom.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
