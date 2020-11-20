1/1
Joyce Elaine Stottlemyer
1950 - 2020
Sabillasville, MD - Joyce Elaine Stottlemyer, 70, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born October 20, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edgar Miller and Aneeda Mae (Ridenour) Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Stottlemyer in 2014.
She is survived by two sons, Scott and wife Tammy of Sabillasville, and Matthew of Orlando, FL, three grandchildren, Aaron Stottlemyer of Waynesboro, PA, and Jacob and Natalee Stottlemyer of Orlando, FL, three brothers, Gary Miller of Thurmont, MD, Dale Miller and wife Susie of Sabillasville, MD, and Bobby Miller and wife Tracy of Sabillasville, MD, four sisters, Patricia Staubs of Hagerstown, MD, Susan Shockey and husband Frank of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, Cathy Miller Scott of Waynesboro, PA, and Sandra Burgess of Burlison, TN, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 1968.
Joyce enjoyed traveling and gardening. She loved her family pets, many of which were adopted.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care that Joyce received during her residency there.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1-3pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Mask and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Joyce Stottlemyer to the Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
