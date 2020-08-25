1/1
Joyce L. (Freeman) Good
Mrs. Joyce L. (Freeman) GoodWaynesboro - Mrs. Joyce L. (Freeman) Good, 83, of Park Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro.Born March 19, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Barr and Anna Fern (Overcash) Freeman.Mrs. Good was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1955.She and her husband of almost 48 years, Mr. John S. Good, were married September 1, 1972 in Solomon's United Church of Christ, Chambersburg.Mrs. Good was a homemaker who gave of her time and talents to many family members. She had briefly been employed at Waynesboro Knitting Mill and also was an assistant to Dr. Snurr, DDS, at his Waynesboro Dental Office for a number of years.She was an active member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro where she served in many roles including as a Sunday school teacher where she especially enjoyed teaching the young children. She and her husband also took attendance and assisted with the church offering for over 25 years.She and her husband also volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels for over 25 years.Mrs. Good enjoyed reading, doing crafts and puzzles. She loved the Lord, her family and friends as they did her.In addition to her husband, she is survived by one sister, Iris Freeman of Smithsburg, MD; sister-in-law, Esther Freeman; one niece; one nephew; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and a number of cousins.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald L. Freeman.Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro PA 17268.Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.Online condolences may be expressed atwww.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
