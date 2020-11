Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

Joyce L. (Freeman) Good

Waynesboro - A memorial service for Mrs. Joyce L. (Freeman) Good, 83, of Park Street, Waynesboro, PA, who passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Otterbein Ministry Center, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor John Hoffman officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store