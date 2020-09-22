Judy L. "Red" Austin
Greencastle, PA - Judy L. "Red" Austin, age 77, of Greencastle, PA passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home. Born April 24, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice Hess Detrich.
Affectionately known as "Red" or "Judy, Judy, Judy", she worked at the VFW in Greencastle for 36 years, retiring in 2015. Red was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion, both in Greencastle, PA. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, flowers, television movies, collecting Hummels and Precious Moments. She cherished time with her family and her dog, Sammy.
Surviving is her husband, Barry L. Austin; three children, Wendy Smith of Greencastle, PA, Thomas NyeSmith (wife Pamela) of Elizabethtown, PA, and Shawn Smith of Chambersburg, PA; six step-children; five grandchildren; 13 step grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one step great-grandchild; two sisters, Jennifer Kneasel of Waynesboro, PA and Trina Weatherald of Baltimore, MD; and one niece and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Detrich, Jr.
Private funeral services will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6 – 8 PM. Please note that current PA Department of Health Guidelines regarding Covid-19 will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
.