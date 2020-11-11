June Elizabeth (Dillon) Shoemaker
Chambersburg - Mrs. June Elizabeth (Dillon) Shoemaker, 82 a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Coquina Sands Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born June 1, 1938 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Velda Dillon.
Mrs. Shoemaker was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1956.
She and her husband of 63 years, the late Mr. Richard L. Shoemaker, were married November 23, 1956. Mr. Shoemaker passed away October 6, 2020.
Mrs. Shoemaker worked at Edison's Jewelry from 1974-1990 and later worked in Service Merchandise until her retirement in 2000.
A woman of strong faith, she had attended Grace Baptist Church, Waynesboro.
She leaves behind three children, Sherry Rippin, Jeff Shoemaker, and Kim Gully and her husband, Craig; one grandson, Jeff Shoemaker, Jr.; sister-in-law, Connie Mathias and her sons, David, Mark and Michael Mathias; and her best friend, Marlene Nicholson.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
