1/1
Karen (Wetzel) Casanova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen (Wetzel) Casanova
Mrs. Karen (Wetzel) Casanova, 62, of Black Gap Road, Fayetteville, PA passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in The Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA.
Born August 19, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Ruth (Miller) Wetzel.
She and her husband of over 32 years, Herbert A. Casanova, were married on June 7, 1988 in Hagerstown, MD.
Karen was a homemaker who loved being a mother and grandmother. She was also an animal lover.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Stephanie Wetzel of Waynesboro, Christopher Trumpower of Hagerstown, and Candice Trumpower of Fayetteville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roxanne Gipe of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeff Wetzel of Waynesboro, Penny Kent of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, and Bobbi Jo Mose-Wetzel of Myrtle Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Snader and one brother, Steve Wetzel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved