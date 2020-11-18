Karen (Wetzel) CasanovaMrs. Karen (Wetzel) Casanova, 62, of Black Gap Road, Fayetteville, PA passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in The Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA.Born August 19, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Ruth (Miller) Wetzel.She and her husband of over 32 years, Herbert A. Casanova, were married on June 7, 1988 in Hagerstown, MD.Karen was a homemaker who loved being a mother and grandmother. She was also an animal lover.In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Stephanie Wetzel of Waynesboro, Christopher Trumpower of Hagerstown, and Candice Trumpower of Fayetteville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Roxanne Gipe of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeff Wetzel of Waynesboro, Penny Kent of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, and Bobbi Jo Mose-Wetzel of Myrtle Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Snader and one brother, Steve Wetzel.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at