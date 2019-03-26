|
Karen Lynn Fox, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born November 17, 1961, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of Mary Secrist Crider of Manassas, VA and George B. Crider of State Line, PA.
Karen was a 1982 graduate of Hagerstown Junior College and a 1980 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. She worked in accounting at Tab Books/McGraw Hill, e-lynxx, and lastly at Johnson Controls in Waynesboro, PA. In addition to caring for her family, Karen enjoyed shopping, going on cruises, and spending time with her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Ronald L. Fox, whom she married on May 28, 1983, two children, Jacob W. Fox (wife Cathryn) of Hagerstown, MD and Tracey L. Fox of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughter, Josie Fox; and two siblings, Sandra K. Freshman (husband Daryl) of Summerville, SC and Bryan N. Crider (wife Jeanne) of Frederick, MD; and a half-sister, Pamela Showe and half-brother, Michael Crider.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 AM at Salem Reformed Church Cemetery, 13182 Salem Church Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740, where Pastor Leon Yoder will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6 – 9 PM in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 26, 2019