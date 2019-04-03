|
Mrs. Kathryn E. "Molly" (Spidle) Patterson, 87, of Capitol Hill Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in her home.
Born August 17, 1931 in Shippensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha (Triesh) Spidle.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Clarence R. Patterson, Sr., were married December 24, 1948. Mr. Patterson passed away February 22, 1989.
Mrs. Patterson was employed as a nurse's aide at South Mountain Restoration Center for 28 years. She retired in the late 1980's.
She enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by four children, Clarence "Bill" Patterson, Jr. and his wife, Barb, Lawrence "Gook" Patterson and Kathy "Judy Ann" Patterson and Richard "Scruff" Patterson, all of Waynesboro; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sam Spidle and Anna "Jane" Freeman, both of Waynesboro and Gilson Freeman of Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Norman "June" Patterson, Sr.; one daughter, Brenda Patterson; daughter-in-law, Penny Patterson; two grandchildren; and two brothers, Harry "Ike" Spidle and John Spidle.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Terry Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday morning, in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 3, 2019