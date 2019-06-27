|
Mrs. Kathy S. "Katie" (Kline) Bercaw, 60, of Waynesboro, died Saturday evening, June 22, 2019, in the Solara Hospital, Harlingen, TX. She had been in failing health for the past several months.
Born August 2, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of Joyce (Wise) Kline of Waynesboro and the late Edwin Kline, Sr.
She was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1976. Mrs. Bercaw later went on to attend Hagerstown Business College.
She and her husband of over 25 years, Dean R. Bercaw, were married on October 30, 1993 in Waynesboro.
Mrs. Bercaw was employed as a paralegal for attorney Dexter Kohn in Washington, D.C. She then worked for Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro and as the manager of McDonald's for 11 years.
She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Waynesboro and the Exchange Club of Waynesboro. Mrs. Bercaw enjoyed traveling, cooking, and photography.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by one daughter, Jessica R. Gorman of Palm Harbor, Florida; four step-children, Susan E. Wells and her husband Steve of Waynesboro, Kathy M. Spangler and her husband Steve of Walnut Bottom, PA, Michael D. Bercaw and his wife Cathy of Waynesboro, and Kevin L. Bercaw and his wife Kara Leah of Raleigh, NC; 12 grandchildren Hannah, Kara, Miranda, John, Andrew, Christopher, John, Sierra, Kiersten, Emma, Caroline, and Leah; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Scarlett, Theodore, and Annabelle; seven siblings, Teresa Richards of Cokeburg, Pennsylvania, David Kline, Joey Kline, Edwin Kline, Jr. Timothy Kline, Jennifer Peck all of Waynesboro, and Rebecca Salinas of San Juan, TX; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019, in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro with Rev. Joseph Gotwalt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
