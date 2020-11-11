Mr. Keith Leon Yeakle
Greencastle, PA - Mr. Keith Leon Yeakle, 61, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home, after an extended illness.
Born March 8, 1959 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John R. "Dick" Yeakle and Valancy A. "Lancy" (Freeman) Yeakle.
He attended Greencastle Antrim High School until 1978. He had worked at Lennox in Hagerstown until a medical retirement in 1999.
He married Cindy (Lucas) Yeakle November 3, 2001 in Hagerstown, MD.
Keith enjoyed the outdoors and doing yard work, whether it be mowing or planting flowers, you could always catch him outside with a smile on his face. He loved nature and especially liked to go to the cabin in the mountains with his brother-in-law, Larry Funk. Above all, he enjoyed having his family around him.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, he is survived by three children: Nikki (Yeakle) Freeman, Garry Yeakle and Jessica Yeakle; four siblings: Tina Diffenbaucher and her husband, Jay, Marlene Funk and her husband, Larry, Rick Yeakle and his friend, Lisa, Rodney Yeakle and his wife, Pandy; a number of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special family friend and caregiver, Cheryl Slonaker.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, with Rev. David Rawley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Hopkins Research Center to Ralph H. Hruban, M.D. Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 417 Baltimore, MD 21287.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
.