Kellie S. (Creager) Reiber, 57, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Quincy Village Nursing Home, where she was previously employed.
Born August 24, 1961 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of Lamar and Barbara (Ulrich) Creager of Waynesboro.
She graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1979. Her compassionate personality led her to pursue a career as an LPN. She worked at ARC of Washington County for many years before going to work at Quincy Village Nursing Home. After 10 years of employment, her illness forced her to retire on September 10, 2018.
She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro. Kellie cherished time spent with her family and friends. She also loved her pets, time spent at the beach, especially Ocean City, MD, and watching her son play golf.
In addition to her parents, Lamar and Barbara Creager, she will be greatly missed by her son, Kevin Reiber of Waynesboro; her brother, Jon Creager and his wife, Julie of Mechanicsburg, PA and her niece, Delaney S. Creager, also of Mechanicsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St. Waynesboro, with Rev. Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, but the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6596 Orphanage Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lorna Hughes McDannell for the exception care she provided over the years. The family would also like to thank Quincy Village administration and nursing staff for the care and attention given to Kellie.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 9, 2019