Mr. Kenneth E. "Ken" Myers, 87, of Royer Road, Greencastle, PA passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in his home.
Born September 23, 1931 in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late Harry W. and Rhoda (Carbaugh) Myers.
Mr. Myers was a graduate of the Greencastle High School with the Class of 1949. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954.
He and his wife of nearly 67 years, Mrs. Patricia (Barnhart) Myers were married August 30, 1952 in the Broadfording Church of the Brethren, Hagerstown, MD. They have lived their entire married life in the Montgomery Township area.
Mr. Myers was employed by Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA for a number of years as a safety officer. After his retirement from Letterkenny he was employed as an administrative assistant at Broadfording Church of the Brethren, retiring from there in 1997.
One of his loves and passions in life was singing. Mr. Myers sang at several local churches he had attended over the years and countless weddings. He enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. Mr. Myers will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Kenneth E. Myers, Jr. and his wife Camila of Mercersburg, PA; three grandsons, Christopher Myers and his wife Tina, Ryan Myers and his girlfriend Dylan Round, and Kyle Myers; four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Leah, Alyssa, and Jackson; two great-great-grandchildren, Jonah and Juniper; one sister, Vivian Angle of Greencastle; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Trumpower who passed away in 1991 and three siblings, Helen Goss, Juanita Grove, and Harry Myers, Jr.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 in Macedonia United Brethren Church, 11887 Worleytown Road, Greencastle, PA with Rev. Gayle Ruble, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Broadfording Church Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD with military honors conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services Monday morning in the church.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 11, 2019