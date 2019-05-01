Home

Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mr. Kenneth E. Smith, 70, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday evening, April 29, 2019 at his home.
Born August 14, 1948 in Greensburg, MD he was the son of the late Reuben and Francis (Trish) Smith. He lived his early life in Greensburg before moving to Waynesboro.
He and his wife of over 46 years, Mrs. Gloria J. (Wagaman) Smith were married September 30, 1972 in Smithsburg, MD.
Throughout his life, Mr. Smith was employed at the Waynesboro Shoe Factory, Snyder Electric, Funk Electric, and he was self-employed in heating, cooling, and appliance repair for 20 years. He was most recently employed at South Mountain Restoration Center, retiring in 2012.
Mr. Smith enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antique cars.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Craig E. Smith and his wife Kim and Amy S. Stepler and her husband Steve both of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Jason Newlin, Zach Stepler, Riley Stepler, Brooke Smith, Abigail Smith, and Lucy Smith; four siblings, Ruben Smith of Hagerstown, MD, Lloyd Smith of Waynesboro, Sue Clipp, and John Smith both of Hagerstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Pat Clady officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday afternoon in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 1, 2019
