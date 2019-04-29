Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Mr. Kerry L. Bonner


1941 - 2019
Mr. Kerry L. Bonner Obituary
Mr. Kerry L. Bonner, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday evening, April 27, 2019.
Born July 28, 1941 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late M. Eugene "Red" and Geraldine F. (DeRoss) Bonner.
He was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1959.
Mr. Bonner served in the United States Air Force for two and half years until his honorable discharge in 1962.
He and his wife of over 55 years, Donna K. (Heefner) Bonner, were married September 28, 1963 in the Mont Alto Methodist Church, Mont Alto, PA.
Mr. Bonner was employed as a machinist at South Mountain Restoration Center. He retired in 2003 after 27 years of service.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fairview Ward, Waynesboro, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro Fish and Game, South Mountain Fish and Game, and Adams County Fish and Game.
Mr. Bonner was a fisherman and an avid hunter, having traveled all over the United States and Canada to hunt. He was also especially proud of playing football for the Waynesboro Tigers during the 1960s.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four siblings, Patricia Householder and her husband Harold "Dick" of Williamsport, MD, Lynwood Bonner and his wife Julie of Alpine, UT, Kimberly Wisner and her husband Mark of Quincy, PA, and Susan Sease and her husband Paul "Rusty" of Waynesboro; two uncles, G. Lamar Bonner and Gerald Bonner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Wednesday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Quincy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 53, Quincy, PA 17247.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
