Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Renoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly S. Renoll


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly S. Renoll Obituary
Kimberly S. Renoll, 57, of North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 13, 1961 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late William V. "Sonny" Koons, Sr. and Doris I. (Gossert) Koons.
Kimberly was a graduate of Waynesboro Area High School with the Class of 1980.
An avid horse lover, she was a longtime employee of Hanover Shoe Farms.
Kimberly attended Blue Rock United Brethren Church, Waynesboro.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory Renoll (Stephanie) of Frederick, MD and Travis Renoll (Abigail Green) of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Elise Claire Renoll, Thea Grove Renoll and Michael Renoll; her long-time companion, Steve Baker of Waynesboro; two sisters, Linda M. Morris of Duncannon, PA and Deloris I. Jordan of Waynesboro; one brother, William V. Koons, Jr. of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marylou Noll.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now