Kimberly S. Renoll, 57, of North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 13, 1961 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late William V. "Sonny" Koons, Sr. and Doris I. (Gossert) Koons.
Kimberly was a graduate of Waynesboro Area High School with the Class of 1980.
An avid horse lover, she was a longtime employee of Hanover Shoe Farms.
Kimberly attended Blue Rock United Brethren Church, Waynesboro.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory Renoll (Stephanie) of Frederick, MD and Travis Renoll (Abigail Green) of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Elise Claire Renoll, Thea Grove Renoll and Michael Renoll; her long-time companion, Steve Baker of Waynesboro; two sisters, Linda M. Morris of Duncannon, PA and Deloris I. Jordan of Waynesboro; one brother, William V. Koons, Jr. of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marylou Noll.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 7, 2019