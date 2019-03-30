|
Mr. L. Eugene Geesaman, 93, a resident of The Leland Assisted Living Center, and formerly of Anthony Avenue, both of Waynesboro, died Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019, in the assisted living center.
Born October 10, 1925 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late David and Helen (Cradler) Geesaman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro and Blue Ridge Summit, PA areas.
He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1943.
Mr. Geesaman served with the United States Navy as a P.T. Boat Sailor during World War II in the South Pacific Theater and was a Purple Heart Recipient.
He and his wife, the late Virginia F. (Krum) Geesaman, were married on April 30, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD. They lived on Kuhn Road, Greencastle from 1980 until 1997 when they moved to West North Street, Waynesboro. Mrs. Geesaman died on April 17, 1996.
Following his discharge from the military, Mr. Geesaman worked with his father at the Unique Restaurant, Waynesboro and later moved the business to Blue Ridge Summit. He later worked for the United States Post Office in Blue Ridge Summit, Mercersburg, and Greencastle. He retired on January 15, 1972 after more than 30 years of service.
He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Acacia Lodge #586 F.&A.M., Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1191, Eagles Club, Inc., Waynesboro Fish and Game, and the former B.P.O. Elks Lodge #731, all of Waynesboro. He was also a member of Zembo Shrine and the P.T. Boat Association.
He is survived by one son, Zane E. "Pip" Geesaman and his wife, Dawn of Waynesboro; one brother, David Geesaman of Waynesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Jean Geesaman; one son, Kurt W. Geesaman; one sister, Rue Anna Mouer; and one brother, Robert "Quack" Geesaman.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 1, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday in the funeral home where Masonic memorials services will be conducted by Acacia Lodge #586 at 3:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: for Crippled Children, 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140 or at www.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 30, 2019