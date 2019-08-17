|
|
Mr. L. Paul Summers, 89, of East Fourth Street, Waynesboro, died Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, in his home.
Born January 24, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Melvin F. and Myrtle Ruth (Utz) Summers. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1948.
Mr. Summers served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. For his service he was awarded 3 Battle Stars and was the recipient of the Purple Heart for being shot and having frostbite from The Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
He and his wife, the late Doris G. (Hartge) Summers, were married on October 9, 1954 in Baltimore, MD. They moved to East Fourth Street in 1964. Mrs. Summers died on August 7, 2001.
Following his discharge from the military, Mr. Summers worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg. Prior to retiring in 1985, he was a Maintenance Management Specialist up and down the eastern seaboard of the United States, tasked with taking care of missiles.
He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, where he was a member of the Discovery Sunday School class, was an usher, served on church council and the evangelism committee, and was the photographer of the church. He was also a member of The Chosin Few, Eagles Club, Inc., National AARP and South Chapter #2977 AARP.
Mr. Summers was a life member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, both of Waynesboro, Landis McCleaf Marie Corp League and Disabled American Veterans, both of Chambersburg.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna M. Brindle and her husband, Ray of Chambersburg, Ellen R. Litton and her husband, David of Bolton, NC, and Susan K. Wetherald and her husband, Jay of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his companion, Doris Minnich of Waynesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Summers, Jr. and Eugene Summers.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 19, 2019, in The Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: at www.michaeljfox.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 17, 2019