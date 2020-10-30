1/1
Larry G. Kennedy
Waynesboro - Larry G. Kennedy, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 17, 1947 in Hagerstown, he was a son of the late Warren and Patricia Powell Kennedy.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. A US Army veteran, Larry served honorably in Vietnam. He was employed as a machinist at Mack Truck for 30 years until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of Greencastle Church of the Brethren, the St. Thomas Sportsman's Club and the Greencastle Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Celia Diehl Kennedy, whom he married on December 24, 1967; three children, Kelly S. Koons and husband John of Greencastle, Jennifer L. Konchalski and husband Robert of Mercersburg, and Christopher Kennedy and wife Stephanie of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren; and two siblings, Alvey Kennedy of Waynesboro and Gary Kennedy of Greencastle. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth A. Poole.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Greencastle Church of the Brethren, 36 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA. Pastor Jesse Miles will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements by Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at zimmermanfh.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
