Leah M. Cluck
Waynesboro - Leah M. Cluck, 87, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday afternoon, November 30, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 9, 1933, in South Mountain, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ridgely Wagaman and Mae Small, and the widow to the late Larry Cluck.
Leah was a graduate of Quincy High School and the York School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for a total of 38 years, with 35 of them being spent in the maternity department of the Chambersburg Hospital. During her younger years, she was an avid horseback rider. She loved any kind of needlework, especially quilting. She also enjoyed gardening and reading. Leah was a longtime member of the Wesley UMC Mont Alto, where she was a Sunday School teacher, as well as a leader of the United Methodist Women. She taught in the Bible Release program Leah was also a member of the Mont Alto Historical Society, the Chambersburg Quilters Club, and a 4H leader.
She is survived by her children, Rev. Daniel Cluck (Sue) of Shippensburg, and Linda Cluck (Brent Senseny) of Kutztown, PA; three grandchildren, Nathan Cluck (Sara) , Jared Cluck (Nicole) and Amy Biller; ten great-grandchildren; Jocelyn, Desmond, Willow, Irah, Dakari, Kailan, Elam, Elliana, Ebbert, and Silas; and siblings, David Wagaman, Nancy Misner, Joyce Hunter, Rhoda Hanson, Howard Wagaman, and Rachel Bumbaugh. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dora Wible.
A funeral service to celebrate Leah's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Her son, Rev. Daniel Cluck and Pastor Kraig Faust will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley UMC Mont Alto, 10 South Main Street, Mont Alto, PA 17237. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com