Linda Dayle (Willhide) Justice, 60, of Chambersburg died Wednesday afternoon March 20, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, January 6,1959, she was the daughter of Robert Willhide and the late Dorothy (Ligon) Willhide. Mrs. Justice graduated from Waynesboro Area High School with the class of 1976.
She attended Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music.
Linda was a piano student of Mrs. Sarah Zimmerman with whom she discovered and nurtured her love and gift for music and the instrument. In her teen years, she played for several groups including the contemporary Christian group, The King's Kids. As an adult, she was a contributing member of the worship team at Lifegate Ministries in Waynesboro. As an adult, Linda offered private piano instruction, taught piano at the Cumberland Valley School of Music in Chambersburg for 9 years, and also accompanied the Wilson College Choir for several seasons. Her accomplished playing and love for music was surpassed only by her gift for making everyone she encountered feel loved and listened to.
She and her husband Roy Justice were married June 5, 2004 and grew together in appreciation for life, and of love, for, and with, each other.
In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by a sister Mary L. Warren and husband, Greg of Waynesboro; four daughters, Sarah Wilson and husband, David of Chambersburg, Rebecca Stockman and husband, Shea of West Palm Beach, FL, Mary Seay and partner Edward Bryant of Shippensburg, and Hannah Seay of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Seifer O'Shea Bryant, Arlo Albert Wilson, Remy Elise Stockman, Phoebe Shea Stockman and Luna Rebecca Wilson; three step daughters; Cheryl Sawarynski and husband Paul, Amy Justice Kaplan, and Ariel Wieller and husband Dray, and eight step-grandchildren; Gabriel Joseph Sawarynski, Isabelle Lauren Sawarynski, John 'Jack' Igor ' Sawarynski, Samuel Justice Kaplan, Levi Lucas Joseph Kaplan, Mathew James Lacey, Rowan Lily Wieller, and Beau James Wieller.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday April 27th, 2019, in Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac Street, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley School of Music, 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 22, 2019