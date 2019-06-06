|
|
Linda Jane Shelbert, 75, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center.
Born December 15, 1943 in Wenatchee, WA, she was the daughter of the late James Franklin Lawrence and Henrietta Elizabeth (Santee) Lawrence.
Linda was an accomplished Washington County Master Gardner and an avid watercolorist, landscape designer and interior decorator. She was a former associate of the Yule Cupboard in Hagerstown, MD and Urns and Ivy in Chambersburg, PA. She was also the co-owner of Faux Girls which was an interior decorating business.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Earl Shelbert; two sons, Michael Shelbert and wife, Rhoda and Tyler Shelbert and wife, Jaime; brother, Michael Lawrence; and four grandchildren, Melissa Shelbert, Foster Shelbert, Finn Shelbert, and Fletcher Shelbert.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD. The Rev. Lawrence Adamczyk will be celebrant. Inurnment will be at 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA. Rev. Job Foote will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Linda Shelbert Fund at the Community Foundation of Washington County, 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 6, 2019