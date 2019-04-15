|
|
Linda Lou (Hager) Martin, 73, a lifelong resident of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in her home, after an extended illness.
Born March 20, 1946 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Howard D. "Ike" and Ruth (Barnhart) Hager.
She graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1964 and from Maryland Medical Secretarial School in 1966.
She and the love of her life, Terry L. Martin just celebrated 50 years together. They were married February 15, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD.
She was employed by the Waynesboro Hospital, working in Medical Records and retired April 1, 2016 after 39 years working as the Office Manager at Waynesboro Family Medical Associates.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets. Sunflowers always made her smile and so did all of the times and good memories of the times spent with her family at Myrtle Beach. She loved getting to watch all of her grandson's sporting events. She was very devoted; everything Linda did was done wholeheartedly.
Surviving: In addition to her husband, Terry, she is survived by her son, Timothy A. Martin and his wife, Julie, Waynesboro; one grandson, Luke A. Martin; two brothers, Howard "Dan" Hager and his wife, Judi, Myrtle Beach, SC and Jeffrey Hager and his wife, Susan, Chambersburg, PA.
Services will be private but the family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro.
A special thank you to Dr. Victoria M. Giffi, John Marsh Cancer Center, Infusion Services, Meritus Health and to Lisa Beaver of SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 15, 2019