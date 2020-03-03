|
Mrs. Linda M. (Gearhart) Hornbaker Fritz, 70, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Manor Care, Chambersburg.
Born March 28, 1949 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Varden W. Gearhart and Elise W. (Martin) Gearhart Bingaman.
She and her husband of 50 years, Mr. Carl E. Fritz were married July 5, 1969 in Antrim Assembly of God Church by Pastor Clarence Miller. Mr. Fritz has not only been her husband but Linda's fulltime caregiver since 1992.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Fritz was employed at the Snack Bar at the Waynesboro Hospital and at various restaurants over the years.
She attended Community Pentecostal Church, St. Thomas, PA.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by, two children, Daniel Hornbaker and his wife Cristie of Clear Spring, MD and Kevin Fritz of Marion, PA;
three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Varden "Gene" Gearhart and his wife Linda of Greencastle, PA, Jeffrey Gearhart and his wife Barb of Mercersburg, PA and Debbie Smith and her husband Brian of Waynesboro, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband,
Kenneth E. Hornbaker and a brother, Bill Gearhart.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Browns Mill Cemetery, Antrim Township, PA, officiated by Pastor John Cook
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 3, 2020