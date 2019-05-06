|
|
Lloyd L. Provard, 88, of Capital Hill Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in his home.
Born August 31, 1930 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Cleveland and Clara (Wagaman) Provard.
Mr. Provard served in the United States Army during the Korean War with the 176th Armored Field Artillery Battalion C Battery from August 19, 1950 until his honorable discharge on September 20, 1954.
He and his late wife, Mrs. Patricia L. (Whitmore) Provard, were married August 5, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Provard passed away October 16, 2014. Together they lived all of their married life in the Capital Hill Road area.
Mr. Provard was employed as a machinist at Mack Truck, Hagerstown for over 25 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Waynesboro Fish and Game Mr. Provard enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, singing, golfing, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by six children, Michael Provard and his wife, Angela of Mont Alto, PA, Barbara Bakner and her husband, Kevin of Mercersburg, PA, Douglas Provard, Dianna Kohler, Ashley Happel and her husband Dean, and Zachary Provard all of Waynesboro; eleven grandchildren, Rachel, Nathan, Kimberly, Chad, Sarah, Michael, Jonathan, Katlin, David, Jason, and Patrick; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Provard who passed away in 1959; one grandson, Matthew Provard who passed away in 1994; and seven siblings, Ray Provard, Sylvia Bumbaugh, Robert Provard, Rosalie Beeler, Dorothea Verdier, Gerald Provard, and Donald Provard.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday May 8, 2019 in the Chapel at Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy with military honors conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 6, 2019