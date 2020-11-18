Lois J. Shatzer
Waynesboro - Lois J. Shatzer, age 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Quincy Village Nursing Home. Born July 12, 1936, in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Frances E. Berger Kell.
Mrs. Shatzer was a 1955 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. She was a homemaker most of her adult years, caring for her family. She enjoyed bowling and crocheting.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Joseph Shatzer, whom she married on February 25, 1956, six children, Gary Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Jay Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Thomas Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Carol Goolsby (husband Ralph) of Martinsburg, WV, Timothy Shatzer (wife Andi) of Waynesboro, PA, and Durene High (husband Butch) of Moyock, NC; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and one brother, Jim Kell (wife Christine) of Erie, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd F. Kell, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA, where Chaplain Justin Isbister will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Brown's Mill Cemetery. All current to date PA Dept. of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Quincy Village Benevolent Fund, 6596 Orphanage Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
.