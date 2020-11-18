1/1
Lois J. Shatzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Shatzer
Waynesboro - Lois J. Shatzer, age 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Quincy Village Nursing Home. Born July 12, 1936, in Antrim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Frances E. Berger Kell.
Mrs. Shatzer was a 1955 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. She was a homemaker most of her adult years, caring for her family. She enjoyed bowling and crocheting.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Joseph Shatzer, whom she married on February 25, 1956, six children, Gary Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Jay Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Thomas Shatzer of Waynesboro, PA, Carol Goolsby (husband Ralph) of Martinsburg, WV, Timothy Shatzer (wife Andi) of Waynesboro, PA, and Durene High (husband Butch) of Moyock, NC; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and one brother, Jim Kell (wife Christine) of Erie, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd F. Kell, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA, where Chaplain Justin Isbister will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Brown's Mill Cemetery. All current to date PA Dept. of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Quincy Village Benevolent Fund, 6596 Orphanage Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved