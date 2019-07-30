|
Lois K. Shockey, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. Born December 5, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Cloyd and Gertrude Glass Keebaugh. Her beloved husband, Vincent O. Shockey, preceded her in death in 1998.
Lois was a 1957 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as a secretary at Letterkenny Army Depot for 30 years. She was later employed with Dr. Schwartz DPM Podiatry in Chambersburg. Lois was a member of Chambersburg Bible Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Teressa Minnich (husband Robert) of Soldotha, AK, Darlene Fickes (Jeff) of Fayetteville, Pamela High (husband Brian) of Chambersburg, and James Shockey, Sr. (wife Terri) of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by three siblings, Arthur Keebaugh, Gene Keebaugh and Janet Reasner.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Pastor Gary Yoder and Mr. Robert Minnich will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 30, 2019