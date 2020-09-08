1/1
Lois L. (Kepner) McIntire
Mrs. Lois L. (Kepner) McIntire
Gettysburg - Mrs. Lois L. (Kepner) McIntire, 88, a resident of Genesis Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA, and formerly of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, died Monday morning, September 7, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born June 16, 1932 in Mount Hope, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Shaffer) Kepner.
She and her husband, the late Stanley E. McIntire, were married February 1955 in St. Mary's Church, Fairfield, PA. Mr. McIntire died on April 21, 2020.
Mrs. McIntire was a sewing machine operator at Fairfield Shoe Store for several years. She was also a seamstress for Libby Powell, a reporter out of Hagerstown, making her numerous dresses.
She was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church, Blue Ridge Summit and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Hagerstown, MD. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and NASCAR races.
She is survived by two sisters and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fairfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
