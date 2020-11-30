1/1
Lois Marie (Mayhugh) Erdenbrack

On November 26, 2020, Lois Marie (Mayhugh) Erdenbrack left this Earth and joined her Heavenly Father. She was 93. She was born in Greencastle on March 20, 1927, daughter of the late Preston Rice and Margaret (Mayhugh) Rice. She is survived by three children: John (Sharon) Erdenbrack of Cascade, MD, James (Dawn) Erdenbrack of Quincy and Shaelynn Erdenbrack of Fayetteville. Lois is also survived by her caregiver and grandson, Shawn (Val) Baker of Waynesboro, a granddaughter, Larissa (Christopher) Keller of Waynesboro, and a grandson, Matthew Erdenbrack of Shippensburg, as well as 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Dunlap of Taylor, MI. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husband, John Erdenbrack, Sr. and her daughter, Lona Baker of Waynesboro.
Lois graduated from Greencastle Area High School in 1945. She was a member of the Otterbein United Brethren Church in Greencastle. Lois' love of scrapbooking was recorded by the Record Herald in 2019. She has been scrapbooking before it was even popular. Each family member has received one of her scrapbooks. She loved being with her family and taking care of them. Lois was hardworking, a great cook, wonderful caregiver, the "Canning Queen", and The Best Mom Ever.
It is the family's request, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made in Lois' name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, SpiriTrust Lutheran® Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404 or online at https://www.spiritrustlutheran.org/philanthropy/ways-to-give/make-a-gift-today/.
Due to COVID, family and friends will gather at graveside for a short committal service on Wednesday, December 2 at 1 pm, with Pastor David Rawley officiating. Interment will be in Antietam Cemetery (formerly called Prices Church) on Route 316. A memorial service will be held later, at the convenience of the family, when the COVID pandemic has passed.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., located in Loysville, PA.

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc
3626 Shermans Valley Road
Loysville, PA 17047
(717) 789-3107
