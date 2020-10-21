1/1
Lora Jean (Sease) Greenawalt
Waynesboro - Mrs. Lora Jean (Sease) Greenawalt, 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Chambersburg, PA.
Born November 8, 1935 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Melvin T. and Kathryn R. (Martin) Sease. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Greenawalt graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1953. She later graduated from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1956.
She and her husband of over 60 years, G. Lee Greenawalt, were married on June 18, 1960 in Rouzerville, PA.
Mrs. Greenawalt worked as a nurse at the Waynesboro Hospital from 1956 until her retirement in 1997.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rouzerville and enjoyed playing golf and working on cross stitch.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one cousin, John Baer of Oregon.
In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by one infant brother, Marvin Sease and her cousin, Loretta "Ann" Fritz.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA with Rev. Pam Illick officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to the charity of one's choice.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
