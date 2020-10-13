1/
Lynn W. "Bill" Smith
Greencastle - Lynn William "Bill" Smith, age 76 of Greencastle, PA died Monday, October 12, 2020 in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born September 30, 1944 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Helen (Gift) Smith. Bill married his wife Dixie L. (Foreman) Smith on August 22, 1964.
Bill was a 1962 graduate of Greencastle- Antrim High School and then graduated from the Harrisburg Barber School. He was a self-employed barber, owning Smith's Barber Shop in Greencastle for over 50 years.
Bill's hobbies and interests included hunting, was an avid Yankees baseball fan, enjoyed his dog Jeter and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his great-grandson in January.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Bradley Smith and wife Joanna of McConnellsburg, PA, one granddaughter Shelby Buterbaugh and husband Brandon of Harrisonville, PA and one sister Saundra Weagly of Hilton Head, SC.
It was Bill's request that there would not be a service or visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle, PA.

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
