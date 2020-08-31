1/1
Mae Ellen Ridge
Hagerstown - Mae Ellen Ridge, 93, of 21631 Leiter Street , Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Doey's House. Born Friday, April 22, 1927 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Calvin L. Woodring and the late Anna E. Nail Woodring. She was a member of Hagerstown Bible Church. She also served as the cook at Leitersburg School from 1959 to 1963. She is survived by her children, Steven E. Ridge (Linda) of New Castle, PA, Patrick K. Ridge (Vena) of Murrell's Inlet, SC, Susan Kay Vernon (Charlie) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Laura L. Previte (Joe) of Adamstown, MD; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Eugene Ridge; daughters, Beverly A. Rinehart and Joie Ridge; sister, Ruth Pepple; brothers, Lester Woodring, Bruce Woodring, Charles Woodring, and Kenneth "Butch" Woodring; and Kaley Marsden, great-granddaughter. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Antietam Cemetery, 10610 Wayne Highway, Waynesboro, PA 17268, with the Rev. Dale R. Carver officiating. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington County Hospice, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742, Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company, 21431 Leiter St., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Smithsburg EMS, 8 N Maple Ave, Smithsburg, MD 21783. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
