Mae K. Hudson

Mae (Shank) Hudson, 80, passed away November 30th, after a long fight with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Earl C. Hudson, Ballwin, MO. Also survived by daughter Melissa (Ron) Komora of Selinsgrove, PA, son Matt (Zuzana) Hudson and grandsons Nate, Zack and Jake Hudson of Kirkland, WA, and many nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by her parents Amos and Kathryne Shank, Waynesboro, PA and sisters Margaret Drury, Mildred Rock, Betty Kline and brothers Robert Miller and William Shank. The family is grateful to their dedicated caretaker, Diane Huck.

Mae was a member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Ballwin for over 50 years. Mae was also a 48-year member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic organization. In addition to being lovingly devoted to her family, Mae was kind and generous to all, and supported many charities in her community.

Private services and burial will be held at Harbaugh Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Circle of Concern Food Pantry, P.O. Box 444, Valley Park, MO 63088-0444 are suggested.



